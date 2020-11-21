A SCHOOL school governor has called for an “urgent rethink” over a decision to remove a crossing patrol outside a Caerphilly primary.

County councillor and governor of Nant-y-Parc Primary School, John Roberts said he feared the decision to withdraw the crossing patrol would put young children in danger.

This comes after the school found out that their lollipop lady was retiring with no replacement lined up.

Cllr Roberts said: “The school, which has around 225 pupils, was told that a risk analysis showed no need for a crossing patrol now. Commercial Street, where the school is sited, is a busy road, it’s the only road up and down the whole valley.

“Also there are two roads turning off it right near the school, two normally quite busy bus stops and a working service garage right opposite. The road also seems popular with white van traffic, making their way over the mountain, onto Nelson and the A470.

“The road is like lots of places these days because of Covid-19. It is a tad quieter but will be back just as busy as before. But it is still an area to be anxious about and needs a crossing patrol. We hear so much about making school safe for pupils these days – then the council do this – bonkers.

“If the crossing patrol is not replaced, it will put our children in danger and that is totally unacceptable. We need an urgent rethink from Caerphilly council.”

The council cabinet member responsible for highways, Cllr John Ridgewell, said: “The process of reviewing school crossing patrols has been council policy for some time and there is a set of national criteria that a site must meet to retain any school crossing patrols.

“Following an assessment of this site in accordance with the national road safety guidelines, the measures put in place by the school to stagger drop off and pick up times has seen a reduction in traffic and pedestrians at any one time.

“However, we will continue to monitor and, if necessary, review the situation in the coming months and particularly in light of any developments with Covid-19.”