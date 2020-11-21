PEOPLE in Newport are creating lockdown inspired art for a community project.

Community artist Naz Syed, of Ziba Creative, is running the 'Lost Connections' project – she hopes it will help people deal with the “missing” human connections people have faced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Lost Connections’ will create a visual art piece in the form of a digital gallery, blogs and a podcast – and, if government guidelines allow, the project will also involve physical pop-up exhibitions in December.

Something to hold onto by Lynne Croft

Ms Syed said: “During lockdown, I was cut off from the wonderful groups that I work with and felt isolated.

“I realised that others would be feeling the same and so focused on how I could support the community.

“I wanted to create a way for people to reach out and share their stories, creating art about their experiences in lockdown.

“Hands became the focal point, having to wash your hands constantly, not being able to embrace friends or family. I really missed that.”

Naz Syeed

All Newport residents are welcome to get involved – artworks should incorporate the theme of hands, but they can be in any form: painting, drawing, dancing, music, textiles, and more.

Ms Syed has created more than 100 ‘inspiration and creativity’ packs for people in Newport to help them with creative materials and ideas if needed.

'Lockdown Feelings' by nine-year-old Marley Rosalie Morse

"I am thankful for the kindness shown by others, when I have been out delivering the packs and donating materials," added Ms Syed.

“I have smiled, laughed and been brought to tears with the thoughts and experiences that have been shared so far."

Looking on the bright side

The deadline for individual submissions is December 12 – for more information visit lostconnectionsart.co.uk

Lost Connections is funded through Arts Council Wales Stabilisation Fund and involves community partners: Newport Fusion, Eyst, Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre and The Riverfront.