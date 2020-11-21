THE COMMUNITY in Bettws came out to pay their final respects to former mayor of Newport and champion boxer Noel Trigg.

Mr Trigg served as mayor of Newport in 2008 to 2009, as well as sitting on Newport City Council as a Bettws ward councillor for many years.

He died on October 29, aged 86, just two weeks after his wife Valeria died.

READ MORE:

Mr Trigg was Welsh light heavyweight champion for a period in the mid-1950s before exiting the ring for good in 1959.

He was in his 50s before he entered politics, being elected first to Gwent County Council, and later Newport City Council, where for a time he chaired the licensing committee.

Noel Trigg during his boxing days in 1956.

And ahead of a family service, wellwishers were able to say their final goodbyes as his funeral procession travelled through Bettws on Saturday morning.

Dozens of residents stood outside their doors to applaud the procession as it went past.

Neighbours Margaret Hendy, Barbara Mulcock and Joan Rees said Mr Trigg was always there for the people he represented.

“He was the best councillor we have ever had, and will ever have,” they said. “He did so much for us.

“He was there for everybody and nothing was too much trouble.

“Noel used to knock on the door and come round for a cup of tea.

“He came along to the party we had to celebrate living here for 40 years. Whatever you asked, Noel would be there.

“We’ll miss him coming round for a cuppa.”

Bettws residents Helen Price and Lisa Howells said: “He was a lovely fellow. He would help anybody out.

“He and his wife were both lovely.

“If he could help anybody out, he would. Whether it was with money, going round to someone’s house to see them, or doing collections.

“He was a very polite and caring man. He will be sadly missed.”

The funeral procession for former Mayor of Newport Noel Trigg.

Kathleen Haywood, Pamela Thomas, Jackie Mallon and Michelle Courtney also paid tribute to their former councillor.

“Everybody has something nice to say about him,” they said. “He just helped everybody. He wouldn’t finish until he had finished.

“You could call him any time. He was always available.

“If he knew someone needed help, he would be the first on the scene.”