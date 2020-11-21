BUDDING young artists are being invited to design a Christmas card which will end up in the hands of thousands - including the Queen and US President-elect Joe Biden.

First minister Mark Drakeford has lanched his annual competition to design to card to be used as his official festive greeting.

While rainbows might not be the traditional colours associated with Christmas, youngsters entering the competition - open to children aged between seven and 11 - are being asked to pay tribute to the efforts of key workers during the pandemic when creating their cards.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my desk – usually piled high with work papers – covered with brightly-coloured designs and festive rainbows,” Mr Drakeford said.

“We all need a little cheering up after a difficult year, and a rainbow never fails to make me smile.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the results of the children’s imaginations in my post.”

How to enter

The closing date for the competition is Wednesday, December 2.

All entries should be to a maximum size of A4 (210mm x 297mm).

Entries can be in portrait or landscape orientation.

All entries should be “flat” – no uneven surfaces, no cotton wool, glitter etc, and dark backgrounds should be avoided.

If you want to include text on the artwork ask your teacher for help with translation or use Google Translate. Here are some standard phrases too: Nadolig Llawen- Merry Christmas / Cyfarchion y Tymor- Season’s Greetings. Put Welsh first followed by English.

Include the person’s name and contact details with the entry.

Images made on a computer device can be sent by email. Non-digital designs can still be sent by email – take a clear and well-lit photograph of your hard-copy design, but keep the original artwork so you can send it in if you are successful.

Email your entries to cabinetcommunications@gov.wales or by post to "First Minister’s Christmas Card competition", Welsh Government, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ.