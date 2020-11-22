WITH hairdressers, barbers, and beauty salons back open after the firebreak lockdown in Wales, we put together a list of some of the highest rated in Torfaen.
After being in lockdown for 17 days, these businesses are likely to be in high demand – any others might be searching for a new salon to try for the time being if their usual cannot fit them in.
So, here is some of Torfaen’s top-rated hairdressers, beauty salons, and barbers according to customer ratings, and the amount of ratings, on their Facebook pages.
Hairdressers
New Creations Hair and Beauty Salon
Location: Oakfield, Cwmbran NP44 3DS.
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 35 people.
Find them at @newcreationscwmbran on Facebook.
Honeycomb Hairdressers
Location: Commercial Street, Old Cwmbran, NP44 3LR.
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 28 people.
Find them at @Honeycombhairdressers on Facebook.
The Hair Cellar
Location: Osbourne Road, Pontypool, NP4 6NN.
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 23 people.
Find them at @HairCellarPontypool on Facebook.
Lloyd Griffiths Salon
Location: Llandowlais Street, Oakfield, Cwmbran, NP44 7HE.
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 18 people.
Find them at @Lloydgriffithssalon on Facebook.
Beauty (nails, eyebrows, lashes)
Utopia Hair, Nails and Beauty
Location: George Street, Pontypool, NP4 6LR.
Rating: 4.9 based on the opinion of 83 people.
Find them at @utopiapontypool on Facebook.
Demi Jenkins Nails and Beauty
Location: Broad Street, Abersychan, NP4 7BQ.
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 53 people.
Find them at @deminailsandbeauty on Facebook.
Facial Attraction
Location: The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool, NP4 0PN.
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 26 people.
Find them at @facialattraction95a on Facebook.
Makepeace and Beauty
Location: Pant-Yr-Heol Cl, Cwmbran NP44 6JX.
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 20 people.
Find them at @Makepeaceandbeauty on Facebook.
Sophisticated Beauty
Location: Victoria Street, Cwmbran, NP44 3JN.
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 16 people.
Find them at @sophiessophisticatedbeauty on Facebook.
Barbers
The Barbershop Abersychan
Location: Union Street, Pontypool, NP4 7EW.
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 15 people.
Find them at @thebarbershopabsersychan on Facebook.
The Men’s Room Barbershop
Location: Crown Rise, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, NP44 8UG.
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 8 people.
Find them at @Themensroom2012 on Facebook.