WITH hairdressers, barbers, and beauty salons back open after the firebreak lockdown in Wales, we put together a list of some of the highest rated in Torfaen.

After being in lockdown for 17 days, these businesses are likely to be in high demand – any others might be searching for a new salon to try for the time being if their usual cannot fit them in.

So, here is some of Torfaen’s top-rated hairdressers, beauty salons, and barbers according to customer ratings, and the amount of ratings, on their Facebook pages.

Hairdressers

New Creations Hair and Beauty Salon

Location: Oakfield, Cwmbran NP44 3DS.

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 35 people.

Find them at @newcreationscwmbran on Facebook.

Honeycomb Hairdressers

Location: Commercial Street, Old Cwmbran, NP44 3LR.

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 28 people.

Find them at @Honeycombhairdressers on Facebook.

The Hair Cellar

Location: Osbourne Road, Pontypool, NP4 6NN.

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 23 people.

Find them at @HairCellarPontypool on Facebook.

Lloyd Griffiths Salon

Location: Llandowlais Street, Oakfield, Cwmbran, NP44 7HE.

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 18 people.

Find them at @Lloydgriffithssalon on Facebook.

MORE NEWS:

Beauty (nails, eyebrows, lashes)

Utopia Hair, Nails and Beauty

Location: George Street, Pontypool, NP4 6LR.

Rating: 4.9 based on the opinion of 83 people.

Find them at @utopiapontypool on Facebook.

Demi Jenkins Nails and Beauty

Location: Broad Street, Abersychan, NP4 7BQ.

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 53 people.

Find them at @deminailsandbeauty on Facebook.

Facial Attraction

Location: The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool, NP4 0PN.

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 26 people.

Find them at @facialattraction95a on Facebook.

Makepeace and Beauty

Location: Pant-Yr-Heol Cl, Cwmbran NP44 6JX.

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 20 people.

Find them at @Makepeaceandbeauty on Facebook.

Sophisticated Beauty

Location: Victoria Street, Cwmbran, NP44 3JN.

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 16 people.

Find them at @sophiessophisticatedbeauty on Facebook.

Barbers

The Barbershop Abersychan

Location: Union Street, Pontypool, NP4 7EW.

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 15 people.

Find them at @thebarbershopabsersychan on Facebook.

The Men’s Room Barbershop

Location: Crown Rise, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, NP44 8UG.

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 8 people.

Find them at @Themensroom2012 on Facebook.