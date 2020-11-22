THE building of new homes on the former site of the Centurion Inn in St Julians has been completed.
The pub in Heather Road has been closed for some time, and in April last year was seriously damaged in a fire.
The Centurion Inn in flames
Just a month earlier Newport City Homes was granted planning permission to build 10 new affordable homes on the site - and wok on these new homes has now been completed.
The new homes in St Julians
The garden of one of the homes
The development - named after Welsh artist Gwen John - comprises six two-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom homes, and two with three bedrooms, as well as 14 parking spaces.
The kitchen of one of the homes
Gwen John worked mostly in France in the early 1900s and some of her paintings are on display at the Tate Britain gallery in London.
Viewings have been taking place in line with social distancing guidelines, and new residents are getting ready to move in soon.
The Centurion Inn