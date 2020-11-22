THE Severn Bridge has been wholly or partially closed a total of 160 times this year according to Highways England figures.

The bridge, which carries the M48 motorway across the Severn from Aust to Chepstow is susceptible to strong winds and is often partially closed as a result.

So far, in 2020 there have been 134 planned closures of either eastbound or westbound carriageways of the M48 Severn Bridge for maintenance and inspection works.

There have also been 26 further closures due to weather-related issues or incidents (such as high winds) during the year.

This means that, as of the end of this week (Sunday, November 22) - should the bridge not require further closure - the M48 Severn Bridge has been wholly or partially closed 160 times this year.

Chris Pope, Highways England’s Severn Bridges general manager, said: “Lower traffic flows – which fell by up to 85 per cent during the first lockdown – enabled us to carry out a substantial amount of additional work at short notice, as well as continuing with scheduled work.

“In April and May we brought forward and completed work to lay anti-skid resurfacing and install LED lighting on the westbound M48 Severn Bridge.

“Essential maintenance on the eastbound carriageway of the 54-year-old structure also continued, with more work taking place during the day than originally planned.

“Now that this essential work has been undertaken, this means there will be less disruption for drivers in the future.”