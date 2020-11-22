A DRUG dealer running a “sophisticated operation producing high quality cannabis” was told he is facing a long prison sentence.
Luke Bidgway, 34, of Waunborfa Road, Cefn Fforest, near Blackwood, was given the warning by a judge.
Newport Crown Court heard how the defendant was caught with 5.7kg of cannabis.
Bidgway pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and production of the class B drug on June 12, 2019.
Judge David Wynn Morgan told him to expect a “substantial prison sentence”.
He said: “This was a sophisticated operation and it produced cannabis of high quality.”
Bidgway was represented by his barrister Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Nicholas Gedge.
Sentence was adjourned until December 18 and the defendant was granted conditional bail.
He is subject to an electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 5am.
Bidgway is expected to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on March 26.