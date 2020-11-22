THIS 16-YEAR-OLD has braved the shave to raise money for Macmillan after her grandmother was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
Summer Williams, from Abergavenny, decided to raise money for the cancer charity Macmillan after her 83-year-old grandmother was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer.
“It has given me the motivation to raise funds for Macmillan who do a great job of helping other people in similar situations,” she said.
“Although we as a family don’t currently require these services, the Macmillan nurses and charity are an undervalued service who will put any money raised to good use”.
She originally set to raise £500 but has so far reached over £1,200.
Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force, which Summer is part of, said: “We are incredibly proud of what Summer has achieved and the way she has taken this challenge on board.
“We wish her every success with her future fundraising and send our thoughts and best wishes to her grandmother.
“Well done Summer, an amazing achievement”.
To donate, head to https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/summer-williams.