AN ANIMAL LOVER has realised his dream after launching his own dog walking and pet sitting business in Cwmbran.

Danny Moreton launched his business - Happy Paws - with the help of the Communities for Work project, having started planning back in January.

And despite the pandemic, Mr Moreton said he was determined to launch his business this year, offering his dog walking services across Cwmbran and the surrounding areas, in particular supporting people who are unable to walk their pets due to work commitments or health concerns.

“Launching my business during the pandemic has been a worry,” Mr Moreton said. “Thankfully I can continue working with little human interaction and I follow safety measures and hygiene precautions.

“Some people are not able to walk their pets due to work commitments and vulnerable people do not always wish to venture out, so I am more than happy to help and walk their dogs for them.”

Torfaen Communities for Work programme provided business advice, support and funding for essential equipment, and assisted Mr Moreton in setting up his business.

“The help and support I have received from Communities For Work has been out of this world,” Mr Moreton said. “Not only the funding but the communication and extra effort of the team to make my dream a reality. I am not sure I could have made this happen without them.

“I am so excited I have finally made my dream job come true. To mix my passion for the outdoors and exercise with my love of dogs, this truly is an amazing stepping stone in my life.”

To find out more about the Communities For Work scheme, call 01495 742 131.