AN idyllic, detached, stone built former church in a Gwent village could make someone a rather quirky home after it goes under the auctioneer's hammer next month.

The former Mount Zion Methodist Church, on Gellihaf Road, Fleur de Lys, near Blackwood, which has a guide price of £40,000, has a back garden over looking a stream with a quaint bridge over it and a bespoke duck house for the resident ducks.

There is a stream with a duck house for the resident ducks

The property, which has only recently closed to worshippers, is ripe for conversion and could possibly be made into a two-bedroom home, subject to the necessary planning consent.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the church. said: "This is a truly wonderful building. It's probably the best chapel or church that I have sold over the very many years I have been selling properties like this, and that's saying something.

"The church was closed recently due to dwindling congregation with just some 17 or 18 regularly attending services."

The former church could make a quirky home subject to planning permission

He said: "The structure of the building itself appears very solid. It would provide the basis for a number of potential alternative uses including residential subject to planning. It would be suitable for one or two bedroom conversion.

"The former church is flanked by some lovely properties so any residential conversion would most likely fit right in with the neighbourhood. There is a wonderful garden to the rear, which overlooks a quaint stream, which even has ducks in it. The garden has well planted borders with flowers, shrubs and trees."

"It's a really wonderful detached stone built church, situated in the sought after village of Fleur de Lys. The property benefits from UPVC double glazing, gas central heating, not tested and has previously been extended to the rear to provide extra accommodation with a kitchen, meeting room and disabled wc."

The property could become a one or two-bedroom home subject to consent

The village of Fleur De Lys benefits from a good range of local amenities, and the towns of Bargoed and Blackwood are both easily accessible with a wide range of shopping facilities, amenities and transport links.

The church is listed with a guide price of £40,000.

Online bidding on this and some 80 other properties in the Paul Fosh Auctions December sale starts on Tuesday, December 8 and ends from 5pm on Thursday December 10.