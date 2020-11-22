FIRE crews have been called out to a "large incident" at Orb Electrical Steels in Newport.
South Wales Fires and Rescue were called out to the incident at the steelworks just before 7.30am this morning.
"We are in attendance of a large incident in Newport at Orb Electrical Steel Works," said a spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
"We had a call at 7.24am.
"Seven pumps are in attendance and we have specials in attendance as well.
"We are still in attendance."
***
UPDATE 10AM:
The fire appears to now be out and a number of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews have left the scene.
***
More to follow.