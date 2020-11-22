TOP authors have been visiting Chepstow Bookshop in the Monmouthshire town for book signings for years, always attracting huge crowds.
Sir David Attenborough, the Hairy Bikers and Nigella Lawson are just a handful of the famous names who have sat in the tiny shop meeting their fans and signing their books.
Here are some pictures of some of them.
Sir David Attenborough signing a copy of his book New Life Stories at the Chepstow Bookshop. Pictured with him are Tony Wells (right) and Alan Wells, centre
The Hairy Bikers Si King and David Myers signing copies of their book at Chepstow Bookshop in 2011. Pictured with Debbie Bonner
Nigella Lawson signing a copy of her book for Jenny Foley, of Chepstow
Queues for the Hairy Bikers in 2011
Queues waiting for Nigella Lawson yesterday in Chepstow