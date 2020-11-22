CWMBRAN new town was built in 1949 as part of the government’s rebuilding plan after World War Two. A new town centre was designed and houses were built to create a modern town from a series of small villages and fields.

Here are some pictures of the town over the years from our archives.

The subway at Cwmbran shopping centre

The Cwmbran shopping centre

A view from the rooftop of Gwent House into Cwmbran Shopping Centre

Plans for Cwmbran new town

A view of Cwmbran in the 1950s

New houses in Cwmbran following its designation as a 'new town'

This chart shows the population growth following the construction of Cwmbran new town

The map shows where industries have been set up in Cwmbran

A photo of life before 1949 in Cwmbran

Cwmbran has been praised for having good transport routes. A picture of Cwmbran bus station

A picture of Commercial Street, Pontnewydd