THERE have been 808 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales, and 11 newly reported deaths.

Public Health Wales have reported 808 new coronavirus cases across the country – including 252 new cases in the Gwent region – along with 11 deaths.

Three of the 11 deaths occurred in the Aneurin Bevan UHB, two in the Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, two in the Cardiff and Vale UHB, two in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, one in Powys THB and one in Swansea Bay UHB.

The only Welsh health board with no new deaths reported by Public Health Wales today is Hywel Dda UHB which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire where a total of 101 new cases of coronavirus were reported today.

Public Health Wales reports that, throughout the entire pandemic, there has been a total coronavirus-related death toll of 2,376 in Wales.

In Gwent there are 252 new cases: 87 in Newport, 70 in Caerphilly, 41 in Blaenau Gwent, 35 in Torfaen, and 19 in Monmouthshire according to Public Health Wales statistics.

This is a slightly lower number than last Sunday when 399 new cases were reported in the Gwent region, and the Welsh total of 808 cases is less than last Sundays total of 1,333 cases across Wales.

Conwy is the only local authority in Wales which has not had new cases reported today – Conwy’s total of reported cases remains at 1,690.

The new cases across Wales, according to Public Health Wales, are as follows:

Blaenau Gwent – 41

Caerphilly – 70

Monmouthshire – 19

Newport – 87

Torfaen – 35

Anglesey – One

Conwy – None

Denbighshire – 15

Flintshire – 27

Gwynedd – Five

Wrexham – 26

Cardiff – 82

Vale of Glamorgan – 26

Bridgend – 35

Merthyr Tydfil – 15

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 49

Carmarthenshire – 63

Ceredigion – 21

Pembrokeshire – 17

Powys – Nine

Neath Port Talbot – 63

Swansea – 77

Unknown location – Seven