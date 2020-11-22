A LANE on the M4 had now re-opened.
One lane was closed earlier this evening due to an accident on the M4 eastbound before J30 A4232 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate).
Emergency services were at the scene and Traffic Wales advised drivers in the area to take more time for travelling.
Traffic Wales have now confirmed the M4 lane has re-opened.
All lanes have now reopened on the #M4 Eastbound from J32 to J30, following an earlier collision. #TrafficWalesUpdates https://t.co/YuD9qbSWgS
Gwent Police have been contacted for more information about the incident.