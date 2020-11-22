A NEW treat shop is preparing to open its doors in Newport.

Sprinkles, located in Speke Street, Maindee, is a donut, ice-cream and sweet dessert shop offering treats to takeaway.

The work to get the shop up and running is still ongoing at the minute, with owner Beatrix Hughes, 32, also running Pie Corner Fish Shop and selling takeaway packaging to other businesses.

“I wanted to do something different, I don’t like being the same as everyone else” she said.

“It came out of the blue. I wanted to do something a little bit different, fun, and quirky. It’s important to have your own identity”.

Ms Hughes said the idea ‘just happened’ one day when deciding what else they could use their takeaway packaging shop for.

Stay up to date with all the latest food news and events in South Wales by joining our group Eating Out in South Wales

MORE NEWS:

“It just happened. Didn’t really put much timing on it, but the virus did put a stop to plans at first.

“However, we’re almost ready but just getting some stock in.

Currently, there are no plans for ready-made desserts available to purchase upon opening, but the business is likely to expand its product range.

“We want to make sure what we can offer is right for people,” she added.

Ms Hughes is also very keen on catering for people with allergies and dietary requirements – such as dairy and gluten free.

Coronavirus guidelines will be followed upon opening, such as wearing masks, only letting so many customers in at one time and hand sanitizer available for customers.