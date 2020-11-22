THE CHRISTMAS lights switch on may have been cancelled at Cwmbran Centre this year, but that doesn't mean the festivities have been completely called off.

Due to Welsh Government advice and guidance, the Cwmbran Centre will not be holding its annual Christmas lights switch on event this year, however a Christmas lights and tree will be on display.

Becky Jones, marketing co-ordinator at Cwmbran Centre, said the centre has “been planning brand new amazing experiences, enabling families to shop for festive treats and celebrate the joy of Christmas in a safe and socially distanced way at Cwmbran Centre.”

Starting off the in late November will be an Augmented Reality trail where families can help Santa find his elves who are hiding around the Centre. If you manage to find all of the elves you’ll help bring back Christmas cheer to make Santa's sleigh fly.

To help along the way there will be festive treats and the opportunity to have an AR selfie with Santa.

Adding to the line-up of interactive activities will be an Animatronic Story-telling Owl who will use its wise words to read a Christmas tale to the children of Cwmbran.

And finally, there will be a projection showcasing a festive display on the side of the Congress Theatre.

These Cwmbran Centre events are free and for the whole family.

You can find out more on their Facebook and Instagram pages @cwmbrancentre and website cwmbrancentre.com/whats-on.