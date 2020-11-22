THE Severn Bridge – joined more recently by the Prince of Wales Bridge – has dominated the view across the Severn estuary since its opening in 1966.

Here we take a look back at its early days.

The Queen opening the Severn Bridge in September 1966

The Severn Bridge in 1964

The first road section of the Severn Bridge being connected in 1965

Road sections for the Severn Bridge being placed into position in the 1960s

Carpenter Brian Hobbs (second left) about to meet The Queen at the opening of the Severn Bridge

The front page of the South Wales Argus on September 8 1966 on the day the Queen opened the Severn Bridge

Schoolchildren greet the Queen as she comes to open the Severn Bridge

The Severn Bridge, opened on September 8, 1966

One of the Severn ferries as the final pieces of the Severn Bridge are put in place in 1966. She would sound a salute as she sailed her last voyage on the day the bridge opened. Picture: Tim Ryan

The Severn Bridge under construction. Picture: The Institution of Civil Engineers

A view of the Severn Bridge, with Beachley Barracks in the bottom right of the photograph and Aust services in the distance

A view from the top of the Severn Bridge in 1977

Automatic tolls on the Severn Bridge were introduced in 1993

The cameras at the tolls on the Severn Bridge in 1993

Traffic congestion on the Severn Bridge in 1982

A bird's eye view of the Severn Bridge, year unknown