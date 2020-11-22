PONTYPOOL legend Ray Prosser has died at the age of 93.
The former prop won 22 caps for Wales and played for the British Lions in their fourth Test win against New Zealand in 1959.
Prosser then was in charge of Pooler in their golden era, helping the club become Welsh champions on five occasions, the Merit Table seven times and the WRU National Cup in 1983.
“It is with immense sadness and devastation that Pontypool RFC today can confirm the passing of the legendary Ray Prosser,” read a club statement.
“Without question, Ray will be forever regarded as the most influential figure in Pontypool RFC history.
“We will be issuing a full tribute worthy of Ray's incredible contribution to Pontypool RFC and Welsh rugby tomorrow morning, but our immediate thoughts are with Ray's family during this exceptionally sad time.”
It is with immense sadness and devastation that @PontypoolRFC can confirm the passing of the legendary Ray Prosser.— Pontypool RFC (@PontypoolRFC) November 22, 2020
Without question, Ray will be forever regarded as the most influential figure in Pooler's storied history.
Club statement → https://t.co/XnyYLpeS7p pic.twitter.com/iP2tuk1Sep
Bish just informed me of the very sad passing of Ray Prosser. There is sure to be a Statue built at Pontypool Park in his memory. An absolute Giant of a Personality whose presence will be forever missed and who will never be forgotten. RIP Ray.— Mark Ring (@MarkRing10) November 22, 2020
Ray Prosser, Pontypool coach, player, Wales & Lions prop has died aged 93. The word legend is overused but not in Pross’ case. He was the architect of Pooler’s astonishing successes, the Pontypool & Wales frontrow & other top internationals. #RIPPross— Andy Howell (@andyhowellsport) November 22, 2020
RIP - a great man. https://t.co/1LSaverQ95— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) November 22, 2020
More to come