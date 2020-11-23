A RECENTLY launched soup kitchen has been awarded a year of funding.

Feed Newport CIC is a social enterprise, run by volunteers, which aims to protect vulnerable people in Newport – such as the homeless, refugees, elderly, domestic abuse survivors and more – and recently launched a soup kitchen.

The soup kitchen, based on Commercial Road and open on Saturdays and Sundays, offers a 'meal deal' for vulnerable people - they can have a main meal, snack, and a drink.

Feed Newport (Picture: Kamila Jarczak)

Subject to availability, people who want to help can pay £3.50 for the mega meal; donations will help run Feed Newport CIC.

Feed Newport's soup kitchen, which runs alongside their food bank, has been awarded National Lottery funding, of £9,914.

Secetary and chef Gem Walker with the cheque

Director, Tariq Khan, said: “We are delighted that we have received a National Lottery award from the National Lottery Community Fund.

“This funding will be used to support our project over the next 12 months, feeding the hungry and homeless in our city.”

The soup kitchen, which is just part of what Feed Newport CIC does for the community, has been backed by Newport businesses.

Feed Newport's soup kitchen is backed by Tesco in Spytty, who also helped launch Wrap Up Newport which encourages people to donate clothes to those in need, with at least 30 collection boxes scattered throughout Newport city.

One of the volunteers supporting Wrap Up Newport

Morrisons, on Orb Drive, and Co-Op, in High Cross, also back the soup kitchen.

All three stores offer surplus food to the project with Community Champions - Danielle Powell, Andrea Griffin, and Lisa Ayres respectively - supporting Feed Newport CIC.

To keep up to date with news and events find ‘Feed Newport CIC on Facebook’ or ‘Feed Newport – Soup Kitchen.’