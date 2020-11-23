A MAN and a woman who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges are due to find out their fate next month.
Christian Sade and Danielle Wallis, both from Newport, appeared before the city’s crown court.
Sade, 23, of Windermere Square, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis.
Wallis, 32, of Roman Way, Caerleon, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and allowing the supply of cannabis to take place at her premises.
MORE NEWS
- Jailed drug dealer hid cannabis stash inside parasol in his garden
- Valleys drugs gang jailed for 12 years
- Drug-crazed teenager who held knife to woman’s throat locked up for 7 years
The offences took place between June 11, 2019 and September 13, 2019.
Recorder Caroline Rees QC adjourned sentence until December 11 for the preparation of reports.
Both defendants were granted bail until the next hearing and warned they are facing custodial sentences.