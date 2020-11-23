DRAGONS fans will be able to purchase their new range of merchandise as the Christmas pop-up store opens in Friars Walk on Thursday.
The pop-up store, which will be located next to Next, will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from Thursday, November 23 until Saturday, December 19.
On sale will be the new range of kit, leisurewear and accessories. There will be some Black Friday offers to celebrate the first three days of opening.
Ollie Bennet, Dragons’ ticketing and retail manager, said: “We know how many fans have missed visiting the store at Rodney Parade so it’s fantastic that we can now open the doors in Friars Walk and see them again this festive period.
“Supporters should keep an eye on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for further announcements about all the latest offers in store.”
The store at Rodney Parade will remain closed due to the hosting of the coronavirus testing centre.
The number of people who can be in store at one time will be limited, and a queuing system will be in place if needed. All shoppers must wear a face mask, unless exempt, and follow the one-way system and the procedures of the Friars Walk centre.
