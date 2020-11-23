MORRISONS has announced new discounts for those in the emergency services, care workers and armed forces.

The move follows on from the 10 per cent discount offered by Morrisons to NHS and school staff across the country.

Who is now eligible for the discount?

The supermarket chain have said that care workers, the armed forces, veterans, and those who work in the police and fire service who hold a Blue Light Card will get ​a 10 per cent discount on their shopping in stores nationwide.

What is the Blue Light Card?

The Blue Light Card is a recognised national scheme which provides card holders with a range​ of discounts from large national retailers to local businesses including holidays, days out and insurance.

How long is the discount valid until?

The Morrisons discount, which is valid till after Christmas, is a thank you to the thousands of key workers including social care workers who have gone above and beyond their usual roles to provide care and support to the British public throughout the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Blue Light Card holders will also be able to participate in a dedicated shopping hour alongside NHS workers and school staff from 6am-7am (Mon-Sat) before Morrisons stores open to other customers.

What have Morrisons said?

David Potts, Morrisons chief executive said: “Our emergency services, social care sector and armed forces have worked tirelessly this year to provide support to the many people who need it across the UK, often in exceptionally difficult circumstances. This discount is a thank you for all that they have done and continue to do for us all.”

What have Blue Light Card said?

Tom Dalby, cheif executive of Blue Light Card, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Morrisons in saying thank you to those who have been working on the front line during these difficult few months.

“Morrisons is a well-loved fresh food brand for many and offering a Blue Light Card discount will make a huge difference to our members.

"I hope that this partnership will make the Christmas food shop that little bit easier for those who go the furthest for us.​”

How card holders can claim the discount

Card holders can claim the 10 per cent discount on their groceries by presenting their Blue Light ID card at the till in any of Morrisons 498 stores nationwide.

For more information on terms and conditions, visit: https://my.morrisons.com/blue-light-card-terms-and-conditions.

