RETAIL giant Halfords have said they are recruiting 1,100 temporary jobs during the festive season amid a 'surge in demand' for bikes.
In their latest results, the company reported a 148 per cent increase in online sales, including a 184 oer cent rise in sales of electric bikes.
The temporary vacancies are in addition to the recruitment of a wide range of permanent service-related jobs across Halford’s stores, Autocentres and mobile vans.
What have Halfords said?
Andy McBride, Halfords’ Group Head of Resourcing, said: “With the public turning to alternatives to public transport, this has led to extra demand for bikes and essential motoring services.”
Of the cycling demand, Paul Tomlinson, cycling director at Halfords, said: “There has been huge interest in cycling this year as the public seek alternatives to public transport and as a way of keeping fit.
“As a result we’ve seen a massive surge in demand and sales of bikes and cycling products.
“We have had tens of thousands of customers on waiting lists for deliveries and this has continued beyond the traditional summer peak, particularly for adult bikes as lockdown continues.
“Kids’ and junior bikes also appear to be one of the most wanted Christmas presents this year.
“We’ve also seen e-bikes perform particularly well as many discover the benefits of a battery-powered bike ride.”
How to apply
To search and apply for vacancies, visit: https://www.halfordscareers.com.
Halfords Stores in Gwent:
- Blackwood: North Court, High Street
- Brynmawr: Lakeside Retail Park, Blaina Road
- Caerphilly: Gallaghar Retail Park
- Cwmbran: Cwmbran Retail Park, Cwmbran Drive
- Newport: Newport East Retail Park
Halfords Autocentres in Gwent:
- Ebenezer Terrace, Newport
- Granville Square, Newport
