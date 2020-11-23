BLACK Friday 2020 is nearly here - however this year many high street chains have already launched their pre-Christmas deals.

This year Black Friday takes place on Friday, November 27, 2020.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November.

The day after Thanksgiving has been regarded as the beginning of the United States Christmas shopping season since 1952.

However in recent years, countries such as the UK have also cashed in on the event, with a growing number of retailers launching major pre-Christmas sales.

Which high street chains have Black Friday deals?

We've rounded-up a list covering some of the retailers have slashed prices on their products - perfect for bargain-hunters getting the presents in early.

Argos

The popular high street chain have already launched their Black Friday deals online - which include a range of technology, household applicances, plus health and beauty products.

In England, some Argos stores will remain open for Click & Collect purchases only.

Tesco

The supermarket chain have begun their Black Friday event online, with deals on a variety of electrical items, toys, gift sets and more.

Debenhams

Debenhams have activated their Black Friday sale - which offers 15 per cent off all fragrance including gift sets.

The company also have up to half price off on womenswear and accessories, homewear, electricals, kidswear and more.

John Lewis

Like many other high street chains, John Lewis have also begun their set of Black Friday offers on their website.

A statement on the site reads: "We've hundreds of great offers across Home, Fashion, Electricials and Gifts."

Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse

This year, Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse have unveiled their 'Black Fri-Yay' deals.

The Black Friday prices will apply to hundreds of products as well as up to 60 per cent off across categories such as TV, Computing and Audio.

A spokesperson from the company said: "Customers can access store colleague expertise through ShopLive, which connects customers to a video chat with one of its tech experts, helping customers work out the right product for them.

"And customers need not worry if they are shopping in their pyjamas as the video conferencing is one-way only."

Asda

Asda have cut prices across a range of products for Black Friday - with details on their website.

In a statement, Asda said: "Black Friday is back with better deals than ever. With huge discounts on the brands you know and love, you won’t want to miss out. So get involved in our Black Friday event for a super-charged Asda Price pocket tap."

Boots

Boots have already kicked off their discounts with a month of Black Friday deals.

Gift sets, fragrance, electrical beauty, toiletries and more are among the items to have their prices cut.

Topshop and Topman

The high street fashion retailers have published details of the cut-price items on their respective websites.

River Island

Another high street fashion chain taking on Black Friday is River Island.

In a statement on their website, River Island told shoppers to 'roll up for a magical week of wonder' with discounts on items for women, men and children.

Game

The retailer have launched a Black Friday sale with up to 50 per cent off games, accessories and more.