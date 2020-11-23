PUBLIC Health Wales have reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths today, along with 892 new confirmed cases.
Of the nine deaths, three were in Gwent, and 234 of the 892 new cases were in the area.
Of the other six deaths, four were in the Hywel Da University Health Board area - which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire - and two were in the Powys Teaching Health Board region.
This brings Public Health Wales' death toll, throughout the coronavirus pandemic, to 2,385.
Of the newly reported cases 234 were reported in Gwent: there have been 80 cases in Caerphilly, 69 in Newport, 35 in Torfaen, 31 in Blaenau Gwent and 19 in Monmouthshire.
19 residents outside of Wales are included in the Public Health Wales statistics and 12 in an unknown location.
Welsh capital, Cardiff, is the first local authority in Wales to have had more than 10,000 cases throughout the pandemic - 98 new cases bring their total to 10,048.
Public Health Wales have reported new cases in each local authority of Wales - with the highest increase - 112 new cases - in Rhondda Cynon Taf and the lowest - one new case - in Conwy.
The new cases according to Public Health Wales, are as follows:
- Blaenau Gwent – 31
- Caerphilly – 80
- Monmouthshire – 19
- Newport – 69
- Torfaen – 35
- Anglesey – Five
- Conwy – One
- Denbighshire – 12
- Flintshire – 26
- Gwynedd – Three
- Wrexham – 43
- Cardiff – 98
- Vale of Glamorgan – 31
- Bridgend – 71
- Merthyr Tydfil – 18
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 112
- Carmarthenshire – 42
- Ceredigion – 18
- Pembrokeshire – 15
- Powys – 15
- Neath Port Talbot – 40
- Swansea – 77
- Unknown location – 12
- Resident outside Wales - 19