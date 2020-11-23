ALL staff and students in all secondary schools and colleges in Wales now have to wear face coverings in all areas outside of the classroom, including on school transport.

The new rules also apply to parents and carers on school property when picking up or dropping off their children.

In the new Welsh Government guidance announced today, face coverings should be worn, unless exempt, in the following cases:

In all areas outside the classroom by staff and pupils in secondary schools and colleges

On dedicated school and college transport for pupils in year seven and above

By all visitors to schools and colleges, including parents and carers dropping off and picking up children.

Education minister Kirsty Williams said: “It is vital that young people, parents, adults and the workforce feel confident that all measures are being taken to ensure the educational environments are as safe as possible.

“We have been clear that we will keep every policy under review and will continue to follow scientific advice. The policy we are announcing today does just that.

“The new guidance is simple to follow, easier to administer and ensures that there is a consistent policy across Wales. We have already announced funding of £2.3 million to support the purchasing of face coverings in secondary schools and colleges.

“Social distancing and washing hands remain the most important measures that everyone in Wales must continue to take. Wearing face coverings can complement these measures, ensuring we are doing everything we can to keep ourselves and others safe.

Ms Williams also said: “We will be working with schools and colleges to help reinforce the messages to pupils, parents and staff on the importance of taking responsibility to help save lives and protect our NHS.”

The policy for the wearing of face coverings in classrooms has not changed.