TALKS between the four nations of the UK around an approach towards coronavirus regulations over Christmas are continuing, Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething has said.
In today’s Welsh Government press conference, Mr Gething said talks are continuing with officials throughout the United Kingdom. This follows reports the UK Government is considering a period of relaxed restrictions around Christmas Day itself to allow families to spend time together.
Mr Gething said: “This weekend the first minister had a constructive conversation with the other first ministers and Michael Gove. There was clarity and agreement that we want a common approach because of the amount of people travelling.”
When asked about his thoughts on reports a five-day relaxation period is being considered, he said that they want to have as common an announcement as possible between the four nations and that the cabinet was meeting later today.
He also said that there should be another four nations meeting in the next day or two and they would hope to have a clearer perspective after this.
He also stressed that people across Wales and the UK want all four governments to work together and that no matter what the rules are, he hopes people will be safe and “ask what should I do.”