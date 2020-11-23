A NEWPORT supermarket is offering delivery in as little as 20 minutes as it teams up with Deliveroo.

The Aldi store at Barrack Hill is among the first in Wales to trial the new service.

A range of almost 400 Aldi products will be available for delivery via the Deliveroo app in under half an hour.

This will include a range of essential items, such as bread, milk and fresh produce, which will be picked and packed by Aldi colleagues for delivery by Deliveroo's network of riders.

The new on-demand service aims to offer customers greater flexibility and access to affordable Aldi groceries.

It is also being rolled out at the City Link Retail Park store in Cardiff, as well as in stores in Bangor and Wrexham as it arrives in Wales.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: "The new trial with Deliveroo will provide more customers in Cardiff and Newport with access to great quality food at Aldi's unbeatable prices.

"This is an exciting venture for Aldi which provides a new way to serve our customers during these challenging times."

The trial was initially launched in eight English stores in May, and is now being extended to almost 130 stores across the UK.