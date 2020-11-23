AROUND 30,000 litres of oil fuel has been stolen from a farm in Gwent.
Police are appealing for information after the fuel was stolen from a farm in the Monkswood area of Monmouthshire, along with pressure washer lances.
The incident took place between 5.30pm and 6.45am on Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20.
The farm, in Cefn Mawr Lane, was entered and around 30,000 litres of oil fuel was stolen from a Molasses tank, along with the three pressure washer lances.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk.
READ MORE:
- Watch: Disqualified teenage driver crashes into cars in dramatic police chase
- Pontypool burglar stole engagement and wedding rings
- Newport supermarket teams up with Deliveroo for 20 minute shopping delivery
You should quote log reference 68 20/11/20 or niche 2000422315.
Gwent Police offered the following advice on protecting oil tankers from theft.
They suggest:
• Planting shrubs or install fences to conceal your tank from view.
• Checking your tank's oil levels on a regular basis.
• Ensuring your tank is securely locked.
• Being extra vigilant of tankers or large vehicles close to your property.
• Where possible, install security lighting that covers your tank.
• Considering moving your tank to an area or building where it can be better protected.
• Talking to your supplier about buying devices to protect your tank. These include anti tamper alarms, cap locking devices and oil level monitors.