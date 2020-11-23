LEADING kids retailer Smyths Toys has slashed the price of a popular children’s toy sure to be at the top of a lot of Christmas lists leading up to the festive season.

Smyths Toys Superstores, an Irish multinational chain provider of children’s toys with over 200 shops worldwide is offering the L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G Remix Super Surprise at a reduced price of £109.99, £30 lower than the suggested retail price of £139.99.

There is one branch of Smyths in Gwent - in Newport's Mendalgief Retail Park.

The L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G Remix Super Surprise is as popular with parents if online reviews are anything to go by with the toy rated 4.5 out of five stars on the website, with 19 reviews.

MORE NEWS:

It is currently available for home delivery and click and collect at a reduced price, featuring eight dolls and listed as suitable for children of six years or older.

A description of the product can be found on the website, it reads: "Get ready to rock with the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Remix Super Surprise set. The Super Sonix and their Opening Act sisters are about to slay their rock show. But backstage, they need your help to unbox their instruments and fashions.

"Unbox 2 bands and over 70 surprises in the ultimate rock concert unboxing experience. The L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Remix Super Surprise includes 4 L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Dolls, 4 L.O.L. Surprise! dolls and 4 rock instruments that really play music.

"Each L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion doll has stunning hair, fierce rock star style and their own instrument that plays 6 unique sounds. Play the instruments together to create a rock song remix! The L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are The Opening Act and come with their own rock concert accessories."