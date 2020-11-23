A ROGUE driver who was caught drink-driving and at the wheel of the car while banned from the roads in behind bars.
Nicholas George Davies, 32, was jailed after Newport Magistrates’ Court was told he had an “appalling driving record”.
The defendant, from Caerphilly, was handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for drink-driving and driving whilst disqualified by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court in November 2018.
But Davies was caught by Gwent Police in a Ford Focus for the same offences this April at Bryncoed Terrace, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, and pleaded guilty.
He was more than twice the drink-driving limit after giving officers a reading of 175 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
Davies, of Brynhyfryd Terrace, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, also admitted driving with no insurance.
He was jailed for 36 weeks and banned from driving for five years.
After his release from custody, Davies will have to pay £748 in costs and a surcharge.