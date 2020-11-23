THE wait is almost over – tomorrow will be the final of this year’s The Great British Bake Off (GBBO).

The Great British Bake Off is in its 11th series; filming was different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic – the cast and crew had to live in a self-contained biosphere during six weeks of filming, and had to self-isolate for two weeks after filming finished.

The Channel 4 series – which originally aired on the BBC series – is presented by Noel Fielding, along with Matt Lucas (who replaced former host Sandi Toksvig), and is judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

In last week’s semi-final, for patisserie week, the four remaining bakers were challenged to make pâte à savarin, Danish Cornucopia cake, and – for the ‘showstopper’ – 25 cube-shaped cakes, with professional precision.

And at the end of the episode 39-year-old Hermine left the competition - despite winning Star Baker in episodes seven and eight - leaving three finalists to battle it out in tomorrow’s episode.

Let’s meet the contenders

Peter

This 20-year-old Accounting and Finance student, from Edinburgh, has literally spend half his life watching GBBO – he has watched since the first series in 2010 and is this year’s youngest contestant.

Inspired by his childhood of feasting on his mum’s home cooking, Peter has been baking seriously since the age of 12 and often uses Scottish ingredients in his recipes.

He has been Star Baker twice through series 11 but didn’t do well in episode three (bread) or in episode eight (desserts).

Along with his love for baking, and his academic endeavours, Peter is an avid badminton player – representing his county in the sport since 2012.

Laura

This 31-year-old Digital Manager, from Kent, has been baking since she was eight years old but only realised her flair for it in recent years.

She loves strong flavours and citrus – as well as thriving under pressure she is a perfectionist who specialises in decoration.

She has been Star Baker once in series 11 but didn’t do well in episode six (Japanese), episode seven (the ‘80s) or in last week’s semi-final.

The happily married woman also loves musical theatre - both performing and watching - and volunteers for the Samaritans.

Dave

This 30-year-old Armoured Guard, from Hampshire, learnt to bake once he left home and now bakes once a week (always while listening to punk rock).

He aims to be imaginative and innovative, and particularly enjoys making bread and decorating.

He has been Star Baker once in series 11, but didn’t do well in episode three (bread).

Other than his passion for baking, Dave enjoys cars, DIY and walking his dog and cat.

What will they be baking?

The trio will be battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of British baking in the final – they will have to complete another signature, technical and showstopper challenge.

Details of the final challenges this year are a closely-guarded secret, but it's likely to incorporate some sweet treats.

Last year’s finalists had to create the “ultimate” chocolate cake (signature), six twice-baked Silton Souffles (technical) and a deceptive illusion picnic basket made of cakes, biscuits and breads presented to look like something else (showstopper).

The bakers' families, who isolated with them during filming, will join them in the grand finale.

When can I watch?

The finale of this year’s GBBO will air on Channel 4 from 8pm on Tuesday November 24.

It will be available on Channel 4 On Demand a few hours after its release.