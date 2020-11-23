A THEFT has taken place in Aberbeeg in the early hours of the morning.
Gwent Police for help after an Ifor Williams trailer was stolen from a property in Christchurch Road shortly before 6am on Thursday, November 19.
The twin axle, drop gate, trailer is silver.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We are appealing for information following the theft of an Ifor Williams twin axle, drop gate, silver trailer, stolen from the Christchurch Road area of Aberbeeg, around 5.55am on the morning of Thursday, November 19.
"We often recover stolen property from rural areas as a direct result of information from the public."
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk.
You should quote incident number 296 19/11/20, or niche 2*421660.