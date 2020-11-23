POLICE are appealing for information after an attempted burglary.
Officers are investigating the incident which took place in Beech Tree Way, Nelson.
There was an attempted burglary of a garage in the road on Sunday, November 22, at 6am.
Enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We are investigating an attempted burglary of a garage in Beech Tree Way, Nelson, which took place on Sunday, November 22 at 6am.
"Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has any information is asked to call 101 referencing 2000425373."