PUPILS at a Newport school have been asked to isolate after a positive coronavirus case.

Students in Year 7 at St Joseph's RC High School are being asked to self isolate until Friday, December 4, as a result of the positive case.

Those impacted should not return to school until Monday, December 7.

In a letter sent to parents, headteacher Jackie Jarrett said: "You are aware of all the measures we have put in place to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

"I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community.

READ MORE:

Parents are asked to be on the lookout for coronavirus symptoms including a new continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss of taste and smell.

To reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, people should:

  • wash hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds
  • use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available
  • wash hands as soon as they get home
  • cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not their hands) when they cough or sneeze
  • put used tissues in the bin immediately and washing hands afterwards