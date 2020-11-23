PUPILS at a Newport school have been asked to isolate after a positive coronavirus case.
Students in Year 7 at St Joseph's RC High School are being asked to self isolate until Friday, December 4, as a result of the positive case.
Those impacted should not return to school until Monday, December 7.
In a letter sent to parents, headteacher Jackie Jarrett said: "You are aware of all the measures we have put in place to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19.
"I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community.
READ MORE:
- Police appeal following attempted burglary in Caerphilly
- Newport supermarket teams up with Deliveroo for 20 minute shopping delivery
- Police appeal as nearly 30,000 litres of fuel stolen in farm theft
Parents are asked to be on the lookout for coronavirus symptoms including a new continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss of taste and smell.
To reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, people should:
- wash hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds
- use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available
- wash hands as soon as they get home
- cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not their hands) when they cough or sneeze
- put used tissues in the bin immediately and washing hands afterwards