POLICE have dealt with a disqualified driver who failed to stop and left their vehicle abandoned.
Officers in Abergavenny attempted to pull over the driver before they made off and abandoned their vehicle.
Police were able to identify the driver, and the vehicle was seized.
READ MORE:
- Police appeal as nearly 30,000 litres of fuel stolen in farm theft
- Fiancée’s engagement and wedding rings from late boyfriend stolen by burglar
- Pupils asked to self-isolate after confirmed coronavirus case at Newport school
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers said: "The driver of this vehicle wasn’t very keen to stop and speak to officers.
"The vehicle was quickly located abandoned.
"The driver was identified and dealt with for disqualified driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.
"The vehicle was seized."