A NEWPORT motorist was caught driving at 110mph in a BMW on the M4.
Lewis Christopher Darby, 34, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, was clocked travelling 40mph over the speed limit on the 70mph zone near Llantrisant.
He was spotted between Junctions 33 and 32 eastbound on July 20.
At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, Darby’s licence was endorsed with six penalty points and he was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
