A PAEDOPHILE who downloaded online pictures and films of girls as young as six being sexually abused was caught after police raided his home.

Officers found indecent images of children on two laptops at the Newport address of Christian Gibson-Faux, prosecutor Eugene Egan said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the 28-year-old defendant had moving and still images of girls aged between six and 14.

Mr Egan said: “The police went to his home in Newport at around 8am last October and spoke to him.

MORE NEWS:

“The defendant told them he didn’t think he had any indecent images of children.

“Officers found incriminating evidence on two laptops."

Gibson-Faux, 28, of Gaer Vale, Newport, pleaded guilty to three counts of downloading category A, B and C indecent images of children.

The offences were committed on October 1, 2019.

Gibson-Faux had no previous convictions recorded against him.

Lucy Crowther, representing the defendant, said: “He is employed but is currently suspended and is in the process of losing his job this week.

“His employers are fully aware of these proceedings and he will not be permitted to continue.”

The details of who he worked for were not revealed to the court although it was made clear he did not work with children.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told Gibson-Faux: “These are very serious offences.

“You downloaded obscene images of children as young as six being abused.

“What you have to appreciate is that a child is actually being abused and this has devastating consequences for them.”

The defendant was sentenced to a three-year community order, which includes completion of the Horizon sex offender rehabilitation programme.

Gibson-Faux must register as a sex offender for the next five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2025.