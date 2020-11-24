A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

NEWPORT

RHIANNON TULK, 40, of De Haia Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink-driving.

She was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ETHAN BROWN, 21, of Laburnum Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WESLEY JOHN DAVIES, 29, of Tetbury Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder “motivated, wholly or partly, by hostility towards persons who are of a particular sexual orientation” and being in breach of a conditional discharge.

RIZWAN LATIF, 40, of Bedford Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BLAENAU GWENT

DANIEL JOHN BROOKS, 36, of Cross Street, Abertillery, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance in Hafodyrynys.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

ANTHONY POWELL, 32, of Zion Place, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for four years, ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £255 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

TORFAEN

EDWARD TOMMY FRED PROBERT, 32, of Shepherd's Hill Caravan Site, Lower Race, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,005 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HAYLEY LOUISE RAWLINGS, 39, of Sirhowy Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted having a six-inch kitchen knife in public.

She was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAY DALTON, 21, of Wellington Road, Talywain, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

CAMERON SADLER, 19, of Teal Close, Undy, was banned from driving for 14 months for drink-driving on Shirenewton Old Road, Crick, on July 10.

He must pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.