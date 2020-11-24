A NEW social media challenge encouraging people in and around Abergavenny to support traders in their local area when doing their Christmas shopping has been gaining interest online.

The ‘Christmas in 10 Abergavenny’ is challenging shoppers to buy as much as possible within 10 miles of their home.

The campaign is designed to inspire shoppers, help discover new businesses, and champion artisan producers.

Abergavenny, and the surrounding countryside, is home to a plethora of shops and independent businesses that offer an array of gifts. Presents do not need to be physical, they can be vouchers for experiences too.

The social media pages are managed by Claire Brown, who said that the idea came from a desire to help local businesses this year.

“2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for so many of my friends who run wonderful small businesses that are vital to our local economy,” she added.

“The project is a pleasure to be involved in; not only have I discovered businesses I didn’t know existed but there has been such a positive response from so many people.

“I am sure that I will get requests that only the North Pole can source, but it is not about buying everything within your local area, it is about buying what you can”.

There is no charge for business to get involved. Those wishing to take part can by tagging the social media pages in their posts, sending a private message, or by emailing claire@forgepr.co.uk.