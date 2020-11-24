THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Thursday, November 26, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are selling a range of branded toys as part of their Special Buys set of deals.
These include:
A Hot Wheels Tyre Shop Play Set for £29.99 each.
Blume Dolls for £6.99 each.
Plus a Squishmallow pillow for £12.99 each.
For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products on offer - such as Christmas clothing, indoor and outdoor plans, winter style and more.
These include:
An Esmara Adults Lidl Christmas Jumper (yes, really!) for £7.99 each.
A Deluxe British Large Christmas Wreath for £9.99 each. Plus, an Esmara Ladies’ Premium Christmas Jumper for £9.99 each.
For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.