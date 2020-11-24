MONEY Saving Expert Martin Lewis has explained how you could get 14 bottles of wine for free ahead of the festive season.

The MoneySavingExpert.com founder was speaking on his ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show – and if you’re quick, you could get your delivery in time for Christmas.

Everyone’s favourite finance expert highlighted the deal from Virgin Money in an attempt to entice customers to move to them.

Generally speaking, banks will offer a cash incentive for moving banks but they often offer freebies as opposed to money, the latest being Virgin Money.

MORE NEWS:

“Virgin Money will give you 15 bottles of wine that it values at £180, if you switch to its bank account,” Martin Lewis told viewers.

“If you get it right now, you may – no guarantees – get it in time for Christmas,” he said.

“If you want the wine, 15 bottles of wine, why not? As long as you drink sensibly.”

You can take a look at the wines included here, with an option for a non-alcoholic version which Virgin says is worth £75 for 15 bottles.

But there is a catch, you’ll need to qualify for the current account and complete a full bank account switch using the current account switch service.

In addition, you are only eligible for the offer if you switch current accounts, you can’t just open a new one – and you can’t have had accounts with Virgin Money, B, Yorkshire Bank or Clydesdale Bank since September 30.

All payments, direct debits and standing orders will automatically be switched to you new account for you.

Once everything is up and running you will need to deposit at least £1000 into the easy-access savings account and register for the Virgin Money mobile banking app within the first 31 days.

You will then get a voucher via email that you can redeem on the Virgin Wines website and the case should arrive within five working days of placing your order.