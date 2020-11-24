Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Neckties, whiskey stones, another Amazon gift card—while "traditional" Christmas gifts for men are always a safe bet, this year, take your gift-giving up a notch by giving the guys in your life something they'll actually like (and actually use).

Whether it's for your dad, your husband, your boyfriend, or your brother, these are the best gifts for men of 2020, based on our experts' knowledge and testing along with shoppers' ratings and reviews. Some of the top picks this Christmas? Our favourite noise-cancelling headphones, the Gravity weighted blanket everyone's obsessed with, and the crazy popular Nintendo Switch.

1. For the coffee drinker: Yeti Rambler

Credit: Yeti

While Yeti makes our all-time favourite cooler, you might not want to shell out nearly £1,000 (!!) for his gift. Fortunately, you can get him the Yeti he loves at a more affordable price point (i.e. less than £25) with the popular Rambler mug. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it goes a great job at keeping tea steaming hot (or water ice cold) for hours.

Get the Yeti Rambler Mug from Yeti for £24.99

2. For the podcast addict: Apple AirPods Pro

Credit: Reviewed

Maybe he's an audiophile or maybe he likes not dealing with a pesky wire when he's out for a run. No matter his reason, every guy appreciates a good pair of wireless earbuds—and according to our experts, it doesn't get any better than Apple AirPods Pro. Not only do the recognizable white earbuds have a more comfortable fit, but the upgraded AirPods Pro also use active noise cancellation technology so he can listen to his tunes in peace.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from AO for £199

3. For the homebody: Ugg Slippers

Credit: Ugg

With over 1,000 rave reviews at Amazon, these suede slippers are lined with the plush shearling that Ugg boots are so famous for and that will keep his feet warm and comfortable all day long.

Get the Men's UGG Scuff Slipper from Amazon starting at £59.66

4. For the Netflix binge-watcher: Roku Streaming Stick+

Credit: Reviewed

If you own a TV, you need a streaming box. The Roku Streaming Stick+ costs a lot less than an Apple TV device, but it’s easier to use and works with all the major streaming services.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ from Amazon for £34

5. For the audiophile: Sony Noise Canceling Headphones

Credit: Sony

While Bose’s excellent Quiet Comfort headphones have owned the noise-cancelling space for years, Sony is the new champ in town, topping our ratings. Now widely regarded as the best all-around noise-cancelling headphones you can get, the Sony 1000XM3s offer superb sound quality, cancel out ambient noise beautifully, and are supremely comfy for long flights, train rides, or just working at your desk.

Get the Sony 1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones from Amazon for £219

6. For the avid reader: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Credit: Amazon

Amazon has finally updated its best all-around Kindle with more storage, a more even backlight, a lighter and thinner design, and waterproofing. The Kindle Paperwhite was already the no-brainer choice for anyone who wants the best e-reader you can buy, and the newest updates just cement that reputation.

Get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for £119.99

7. For the gamer: Nintendo Switch

Credit: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch has become quite the hot commodity in 2020 and has been selling out all year long. Whether you’re buying for a young gamer looking for family-friendly titles, a young person who wants to play the latest and greatest, or a classic gamer looking for a nostalgia fix, the Switch has it all.

Get the Nintendo Switch from Smyths for £294.99

8. For the guy who wants to relax: Gravity Weighted Blanket

Credit: Gravity

Cosy blankets have always been a great gift but this year, it's all about the weighted blanket. They're very popular right now because they're said to be super comfortable, reduce stress, and even help you fall asleep faster. We tried some of the top-rated weighted blankets and found that the Gravity Blanket provided just the right amount of pressure and feels extremely luxurious.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for £99.83

9. For the home cook: Philips Airfryer

Credit: Philips

Whether it’s game day or just a busy Wednesday, sometimes you just want something quick, easy, and delicious. Air fryers aren’t the most health-conscious products in the world, but they do a good job of providing crispy food without the mess or hassle of frying in oil. This Philips model won our roundup of the best air fryers, excelling in most of our testing.

Want something a little more adventurous? You could set this person up with a gift card to Home Chef, which won our roundup of the best meal kit delivery services, giving them tasty ready-to-make meals a few times a week.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL from Amazon for £239

10. For the student of life: MasterClass

Credit: MasterClass

A subscription to MasterClass is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to learn (or someone who just doesn't need any more stuff in their house). MasterClass is an e-learning platform in which extremely famous people present a series of video lectures about their working methods. "David Lynch Teaches Creativity and Film" and "Annie Leibovitz Teaches Photography" are just a few. There's a staggering level of talent to be found within these virtual ivy walls. MasterClass's roster contains over 65 of the most high-achieving people in their respective industries.

Get a MasterClass All-Access Pass for £14.17/month

11. For the sporty yet stylish man: Allbirds or Adidas Sneakers

Credit: Allbirds/Adidas

Sneakers are having a major moment right now—so get him in on the trend with a sleek pair that all the influencers are wearing. Maybe that's Allbirds, washable wool sneakers that you see on every third person walking down the street (and that our editors are obsessed with!). Or maybe it's a pair of classic Adidas sneakers like the Stan Smiths which have hundreds of five-star reviews and that are giving us all the nostalgic feels.

Get the Men's Wool Runners from Allbirds for £95

Get the Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers from JD Sports for £75

12. For the student: HP Envy 2-In-1 Laptop

Credit: Reviewed / TJ Donegan

If you’re buying a laptop for a student (or anyone who needs a great laptop), the HP Envy x360 is just about the best all-around option for the money. Its performance is good enough for everyday tasks like surfing the web and checking email, and its long eight-hour battery life means your giftee can use it all day long. But perhaps what we like best is its 2-in-1 form function that allows you to use the Envy as a tablet, too.

Get the HP Envy x360 from HP Store

13. For the sweatshirt collector: Patagonia Better Sweater

Credit: Patagonia

Name a sweatshirt that's more recognizable than the Patagonia pullover... we'll wait. The knit fleece is so popular for a lot of reasons besides the fact that it looks good—it's also cosy yet breathable, high-quality (so he can wear it for years to come), and made with recycled materials.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover from Alpine Trek for £109.99

14. For the aspiring chef: Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

Credit: Henckels

Ask any chef or serious cook: an 8-inch Chef’s Knife is a must-have. This Henckels model is almost universally praised by online shoppers and won our roundup of the best chef’s knives, easily slicing through the competition in our testing.

Get the Henckels Zwilling Pro 20 cm Chef’s Knife from Selfridges for £99

15. For the fashionable but cold: Canada Goose Chateau Slim Fit Down Parka

Credit: Canada Goose

Yes, it's possible to look good even when the temperatures drop below freezing. Canada Goose continues to be a favourite with our readers. The "Chateau" is a more form-fitted alternative than some of the bulkier coats that Canada Goose makes, but the 625-fill-power duck down will easily contend with blustery winter winds. Drawstrings at the waist and hood help seal in the warmth.

Get the Canada Goose Chateau Slim Fit Down Parka from Harrods for £950

16. For the tech-savvy: Amazon Echo Dot

Credit: Amazon

At Reviewed, we love voice-controlled smart speakers like the Amazon Echo, but the diminutive (and affordable) Echo Dot is a perfect way to bring that functionality to other rooms in your house. It's our top pick if you're a beginner looking for an entry-level Echo. I use mine in the kitchen, where it’s perfect for streaming music while I cook, setting timers, or entertaining my kids.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) from Amazon for £18.99

17. For the always prepared: Leatherman Wave Plus Multitool

Credit: Leatherman

Even if he doesn’t need a multitool, most every guy wants one—or at least to have one when the moment calls for it. The Leatherman Wave easily won our roundup of the best multitools. It looks great, offers impressive performance, has excellent user reviews, and comes with a 25-year warranty.

Get the Leatherman Wave Plus at Amazon for £149.99

18. For the guy who likes convenience: Dollar Shave Club

Credit: Dollar Shave Club

The last thing any man wants to do after a long day at work is go back out to the shop because he ran out of razors (or worse, realize it in the morning when it's too late and he has a 9 AM meeting). Enter a subscription to Dollar Shave Club, which is one of our favourite subscription boxes of the year. It'll keep him stocked with all the necessary shaving essentials delivered right to his doorstep.

Get a Dollar Shave Club subscription starting at £7.60/month (+ shipping)

19. For the outdoorsy man: Carhartt Beanie

Credit: Carhartt

Experts are predicting it's going to be colder than usual this winter. Help him stay warm with a knit beanie from Carhartt. According to its 6,000 reviews on Amazon, this stretchy one-size-fits-all hat is equal parts comfy and cosy and has the durable quality that Carhartt is so famous for.

Get the Carhartt Acrylic Hat from Amazon for £16.16

20. For the beer connoisseur: GrowlerWerks uKeg

Credit: GrowlerWerks

Fact: Beer tastes better poured out of a tap. If he agrees, get him the uKeg from GrowlerWerks. Made of vacuum-insulated stainless steel, the keg has gotten a thumbs up from over 1,000 reviewers who say it keeps their beer ice cold and carbonated (you can even customize the carbonation level) all day long. And whenever he's ready for happy hour, Dad can use the tap dispenser to pour the perfect pint.

Get the GrowlerWerks uKeg from Amazon for £208

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.