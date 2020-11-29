A SECRET Santa Postal Service will see Cadbury’s give away free chocolate bars to your loved ones as we approach the festive season.
The Birmingham-based confectionery giant, owned by Mondelez International is known for it’s world famous chocolate bars such as Dairy Milk and Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut.
People will be able to visit the virtual postal service to send a bar of Cadbury chocolate to their loved ones this Christmas, completely free of charge.
MORE NEWS:
- Christmas grotto for baby Logan brings joy to Cwmbran
- Portskewett drug dealer turned to crime to settle car debt
- Coronavirus Newport: Rogerstone sees highest cases in Gwent
And in the true spirit Christmas, Cadbury has teamed up with Trussell Trust to ensure that for every chocolate bar posted, a second will be donated to a food bank.
“It's almost time to send chocolate secretly to someone you love, but this year we're doing things a bit differently,” Cadbury said on their website.
"Our Postal Service is online so you can become a Cadbury Secret Santa from the comfort of your own home.
“We’ve partnered with Trussell Trust so that when you take part and secretly send some delicious Cadbury chocolate this year, we’ll be sending a second bar on your behalf to a food bank in the Trussell Trust network.
“So what are you waiting for? Choose your preferred way to send a little treat and a big smile.”
The chocolate bars available for your loved ones are as follows:
- Cadbury Dairy Milk
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Wonderland
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Whole Nut
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel
The Secret Santa Postal Service will be running online between December 2 and 13 at secretsanta.cadbury.co.uk