THE host replacing Graham Norton on BBC Radio 2’s Saturday morning show has been revealed.

Claudia Winkleman, 48, will take over from Norton from February 21, she confirmed on Monday on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

The new Radio 2 host said: “I’m not often left speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.

“I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe. There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour.”

MORE NEWS:

Graham Norton who will be handing over the reins took to Twitter to congratulate Winkleman on her new role. He wrote: “Congratulations @ClaudiaWinkle you’ll love it!! Welcome to BBC Radio 2 Saturday mornings!!”

Norton is now set to join Virgin Radio UK and will present their new Saturday and Sunday shows.

He has presented the BBC Radio 2 show for the past decade and will present his last programme on December 19, 10 years after presenting his first show when he took over from Jonathan Ross in 2010.

After announcing that he would be leaving earlier this month he said: “Obviously I'm sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I'll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.

"I'd like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I've worked with for a great decade of radio. Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home."