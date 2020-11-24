THE chief executive of Australia’s most popular airline has suggested proof of coronavirus vaccination will be a general requirement for air travel once the vaccine has become widely available.

Airline boss Alan Joyce has said people who wish to fly will need to show proof that they have received the vaccination before getting on board their flight.

Speaking on A Current Affair on Monday, he said: "We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say that, for international travellers, we will ask people to have a vaccination before they get on the aircraft.

MORE NEWS:

"Whether you need that domestically, we will have to see with COVID-19 and the market but certainly, for international visitors coming out [of Australia] and people leaving the country we think that's a necessity."

While nothing has been said by UK-based airlines, it’s something Joyce believes will become common place for travellers “around the globe.”

If the new vaccine is successful, the Australian CEO doesn’t expect to see international travel return to normal until the end of 2021 with the virus continuing to wreak havoc across the United States and parts of Europe.

“I think that’s going to be a common thing talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe,” he said.

“Unfortunately with the levels of the virus in the United States and in Europe, we’re not going to operations to those destinations in any real strength until we see a vaccine being rolled out, which is likely towards the end of 2021.”