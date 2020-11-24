MINISTERS from Wales and Scotland have called on the UK Government to respect devolution and keep its commitment to replacing EU funds in full.

Speaking ahead of the UK Government's spending review, Welsh Government counsel general Jeremy Miles, along with Scottish finance secretary Kate Forbes, expressed frustration that no arrangements for the shared prosperity fund had been made.

The fund is due to replace EU funding, which will tail off at the end of the year.

Both the Welsh and Scottish Governments published their proposals for the Fund last week, following extensive collaboration and support from local authorities, the private sector, universities and colleges, and the third sector in both nations.

Mr Miles, who is also minister for European transition in the Welsh Government, said: “The UK Government must make good on promises repeatedly made that Brexit would not mean any loss of funding and that the devolution settlement would be respected.

“Our proposals have been developed over three years with stakeholders from local government, further and higher education, and the private and third sectors; have been informed by expert advice from the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development and have been subject to an extensive process of public consultation.

“As a result, we have a Framework to re-start investment programmes early next year – provided UK Ministers honour their commitments.

“The lack of transparency and collaboration that the UK Government has shown to date must now end, so that Wales gets the clarity it needs and the commitment to work through the Welsh Government which the devolution settlement demands.”