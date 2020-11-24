EMERGENCY Services are dealing with a crash on one of the main routes through Newport.
The AA are reporting that a car has rolled over which has lead to the closure.
The incident has occurred on Chepstow Road, which has been closed in both directions - between The Coldra and Ringwood Avenue.
Diversions are in place which may result in congestion.
READ MORE:
- New coronavirus testing centre opens today in Caerphilly County Borough
Gwent Police are advising motorists avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for their journey.
Newport Bus have tweeted that their services in the area are being affected.
8A/8C will now operate in and out of Ringland via Ringwood Ave 73 and 60 will divert via Ringwood Ave and rejoin Chepstow Rd at Llanwern Road.